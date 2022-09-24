KSRTC to roll out Jan Shatabdi-model low-floor service between Tvpm, Ernakulam

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) has decided to launch an 'end-to-end' AC low-floor service between Thiruvananthapuram and Ernakulam.

The concept is based on the Jan Shatabdi Express model. The Jan Shatabdi Express is a more affordable and economical version of the Shatabdi Express. The word 'Jan' refers to common people. Being an economical version of the Shatabdi Express, it provides the passenger with an air-conditioned chair car, second class seating and unreserved classes.

Also, for the first time in the history of KSRTC, this service will operate without a conductor.

Except on holidays, the service is scheduled to start from Thiruvananthapuram at 5.10 am and reach Ernakulam at 9.40 am. The return trip will begin at 5.30 pm and reach its destination at 9.50 pm.

KSRTC has allocated two buses with push-back seats for the service.

During the course of the journey, the bus will halt only at two places -- the feeder station at Ayathil in Kollam and the one at Kommadi in Alappuzha -- to pick up passengers. There too, the buses shall only stop for a minute.

Online booking for the service will begin on Sunday. Passengers can also book tickets 30 minutes before the journey from Thiruvananthapuram Central Bus Station, and the feeder stations in Kollam and Alappuzha.