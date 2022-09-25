Obituary: Former Rubber Board employee, Stella James (67)

Kunnamkudath Stella James (67) of A8, Indira Nagar, Devalokam, who was an employee of the Coffee Board and Rubber Board, has passed away.

Stella was the wife of KI James, executive secretary to chief editor & managing director, Malayala Manorama. She was the daughter of former Coffee Board employee Vellara VT Kochumathew and retired teacher PK Mary.

Rakesh James (manager, production and maintenance, Malayala Manorama, Kodimatha), Raveena James (marketing division, Malayala Manorama, Kochi) and Ranjana James were Stella's children.

Daughter-in-law and sons-in-law: Dr Fiona Elizabeth Joshy (assistant professor, English department, BCM College, Kottayam), Haisi Alex Chakkalakkal (Narayana Hridayalaya Hospital, Bengaluru) and Mathew Sebastian Moolayil, Changanassery