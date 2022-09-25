Pathanamthitta man's suicide note puts CPM leaders in the dock

Pathanamthitta: The suicide note of a party supporter has put CPM local leaders on the dock.

Melethil Babu, a native of Perunad, was found hanging in a rubber plantation on Sunday morning.

On searching, a suicide note was found n which he alleged that he was facing mental torture from the panchayat president and the local secretary and that he was taking the extreme step unable to bear it anymore.

Earlier there was a dispute over the construction of a panchayat waiting shed adjacent to Babu's house. Babu had earlier given the land to build a waiting shed. Recently, the panchayat decided to expand the waiting shed. As part of this, 2.5 cents of his land was forcibly taken in, Babu's family alleged.