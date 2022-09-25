Teen's bid to stage 'abduction drama' falls flat, found in Munnar

Published: September 25, 2022 01:57 PM IST
Munnar: A teenager's bid to stage an 'abduction drama' fell flat as the police cracked in a jiffy a missing case filed by his parents.

The 17-year-old, a native of Oonnukal in Ernakulam district, was reported missing on Friday afternoon. Also, Rs 20,000 and the scooter were missing from the home.

Following the parents' complaint, the Oonnukal police passed on the information to all the stations.

The cops found him at a lodge in the popular tourist destination Munnar. The boy revealed during questioning he resorted to the extreme step as he longed to visit the hill station in Kerala's Idukki district.

On the directive of Munnar Station House Officer Manesh K Paulose, all surveillance cameras in the town were checked. In the footage, the teenager was seen arriving in the town on the scooter and taking a room at the lodge near the Gandhi statue.

The police have recovered Rs 17,000 and the scooter. After completing the procedures, the teenager was sent off with his parents at night.

