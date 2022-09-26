Auto driver, wife kill youth over extramarital affair

Published: September 26, 2022 11:04 AM IST
(From left) Prakash, Vinod Kumar, Nithya, Ramesh.

Kumily: An autorickshaw driver and wife killed a young man working in a private firm in Kambam, Tamil Nadu, and dumped his body in Vaigai Dam's canal here near the Kerala-Tamil Nadu border.

Police is currently searching for the body.

Prakash, 27, hailing from Nattukal Theruvu in Kambam is the deceased.

Autorickshaw driver Vinod Kumar, 34, his wife Nithya, 26, and their accomplice Ramesh (31) who helped to transport the body in an autorickshaw, are the three arrested.

Police said that Vinod Kumar conspired to kill Prakash after discovering Prakash's illicit relationship with Nithya.

Nithya confessed that Prakash had threatened her with her nude photographs, police revealed.

Prakash's wife had lodged a complaint with the police, stating that he was missing from September 21. Police said Nithya and Vinod soon owned up for the crime after they feared they would be caught. 

