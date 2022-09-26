SilverLine: K-Rail yet to hand over details, Railways tells High Court

Kochi: The Kerala Rail Development Corporation Limited (K-Rail) has not provided technical documents and other details of the SilverLine project despite seeking the same multiple times, the Railway Board submitted before the Kerala High Court.

Deputy Solicitor General S. Manu filed the additional statement in response to a court directive on a petition by Kottayam native Murali Krishnan and others questioning the survey procedures.

The court had asked the Railway Board to clarify whether there was any change of stance on the part of the Railway Ministry concerning the Detailed Project Report (DPR) of the flagship project.

The Railway Board submitted that K-Rail Corporation has not so far provided any of the DPR details, including the alignment plan and the private and railway land needed for the project implementation.

No response despite sending five reminders



The Railway Board said it sought the details to determine how much railway land would be affected by the semi-high-speed rail project besides arriving at a conclusion about its feasibility. The Board informed the court that despite sending five letters seeking the project details from July 11, 2021, to August 30, 2022, there was no response from the part of the K-Rail.

