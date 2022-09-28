One thing that is certain about the Congress’ internal elections for now is that Shashi Tharoor has decided to be in the fray. Tharoor, the Thiruvananthapuram MP, has made his decision clear even as uncertainty looms over who would be his contender.

Tharoor, who has been calling for internal elections ever since the 2019 general election drubbing and Rahul Gandhi’s subsequent resignation as party chief, will file his nomination on Friday (September 30). Tharoor has already got his sets of nomination papers from the party’s election authorities.

A candidate needs the support of 10 delegates with voting rights to file nomination. Tharoor, the diplomat-turned-politician, is eyeing to get delegates from different parts of the country to sign his papers. The aim is clear – present himself as candidate with support from across the country.

But his plans do not stop there. He is also looking to file one set of nomination with the support of 10 delegates exclusively from Kerala, his home state. That sounds ambitious since top leaders of the party, who never like to challenge the Nehru-Gandhi family, have already made statements expressing displeasure over Tharoor’s move which is looked upon as a rebellious act.

Tharoor, however, is hoping to get 10 signatures from Kerala, including those of some of his colleagues in the Lok Sabha, a source close to him told Onmanorama. But the person refused to reveal the names of the 10 MPs.

Rahul Gandhi during the Bharat Jodo Yatra, which entered Kerala on Sunday. MP Shashi Tharoor, Leader of Opposition VD Satheesan, K Muraleedharan, and KC Venugopal, among others, can also be seen. Photo: Rinkuraj Mattancheril/Manorama

Support from Kerala MPs

It is learnt that at least three MPs from central and northern districts may sign Tharoor’s papers. Kerala has 15 Congress MPs, including Tharoor and Rahul. No MLA from the state, meanwhile, is likely to extend an open support to Tharoor’s candidature. The Congress has 22 MLAs in the state. Signing his nomination papers could be a risky affair for leaders as it would be seen as an open defiance of the ‘official’ interests.

Kerala has some 300-odd delegates with voting right. The Tharoor camp is hopeful to get the support of at least 100 of them, the source said. They also hope to find a considerable number of votes from other states; at least a figure that is enough to drive a point home.

Ever since the election was announced, Tharoor has maintained that the contest would only strengthen the party. “He maybe thinking that a contest will make at least the other side (meaning the official leadership of the party) more serious which will ultimately help the party,” another source in the Tharoor camp said.

Tharoor has met Sonia before declaring his decision to contest and Rahul recently as the Bharat Jodo Yatra entered Palakkad district. His meetings with the Gandhis before filing nomination are seen as a tactical move to send out a message to the rank and file that he is not a ‘rebel’ candidate.

Shashi Tharoor. Photo: PTI

Poll picture still vague

The Congress’ poll picture remains vague as recent political developments in Rajasthan almost scuttled Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot’s chances of entering the fray as the candidate with undeclared support of the official faction within the party.

Gehlot was, reportedly, asked by party president Sonia Gandhi to stand for the post. However, the open threat by the MLAs supporting him to quit if he is replaced by Sachin Pilot as the chief minister has brought more shame to the party.

If not Gehlot, then who? Congress circles seem to be confused with just two days for nomination papers to be filed.

The process for filing nominations for the election started on September 24 and will continue till September 30, according to a notification issued by the party. The date for scrutiny of the nomination papers is October 1, while the last date for withdrawal of nominations is October 8.

The final list of candidates will be published at 5pm on October 8. The polling will be held on October 17 if the need arises. The counting of votes will be held on October 19 and the results will be declared the same day.