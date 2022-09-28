Vizhinjam protests: Kerala HC asks govt to arrange unhindered access to Adani port site

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Wednesday asked the state government to provide unhindered access to labourers to the under-construction port at Vizhinjam.

The HC had earlier asked the state government to offer police protection to Adani Ports for the completion of the project.

The court observed that the protest at the port can continue peacefully if it does not obstruct the employees and workmen at the Adani Vizhinjam Port Pvt Ltd from entering or leaving the site.

The matter has been posted for further hearing on Friday (September 30).

Hundreds of fisherfolk, led by the priests of the Latin Archdiocese, have been protesting in front of the entrance of the Vizhinjam port for the past month asking the State government to listen to their various livelihood issues.

They have demanded the government halt the port project and carry out a proper study on its impact on coastal erosion.