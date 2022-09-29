Binoy Kodiyeri pays Rs 80 lakh in out-of-court settlement for sexual abuse case

Mumbai: The sexual abuse case filed against Binoy Kodiyeri by a Bihar native was settled out of court with a compensation of Rs 80 lakh.

The Bombay High Court accepted the resolution on Tuesday and quashed the FIR after both agreed on the compensation for raising the child born to the woman and his education expenses.

Binoy informed the court that the fund was transferred. The woman, currently settled in Mumbai, said that all the charges against Binoy were withdrawn and that the trial proceedings has ended.

The document does not include information about the child's paternity.



In her complaint to Oshiwara police on June 13, 2019, the woman had accused Binoy of sexually abusing her by doling a false marriage promise. She further claimed she had an eight-year-old child out of the relationship and demanded compensation for raising her son.

However, Binoy approached the High Court claiming he was falsely implicated by the woman, following which the court ordered a DNA test.

When the court operations returned to normalcy after the lockdown, the woman moved the High Court demanding that the DNA test results be made public. The efforts for an out-of-the-court settlement started at this juncture.

The court had initially rejected the out-of-court settlement as the case included charges of sexual assault.

Binoy Kodiyeri is the son of former CPM State Secretary Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.