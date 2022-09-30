PFI ban: IUML undecided; Salam rejects Centre's decision, Muneer rebuts him twice

State leaders of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) have expressed conflicting views on the Centre banning the Popular Front of India (PFI) under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

IUML state general secretary PMA Salam clearly said his party does not welcome the ban. “We are saying it was not right to ban this organisation alone,” Salam told media persons on Friday.

“They are accused of spreading hatred, terrorism, and other harmful activities. But other organisations in the country are worse.

“We don't believe a ban is a right thing. The Muslim League tried to destroy that organisation's ideology and that is how it has to be done,” Salam had said.

He was reminded of an earlier response from IUML MLA MK Muneer who had proclaimed that it was essential to “rein in such organisations”.

Salam then claimed that Muneer has had a change of mind.

Muneer's unwavering response

Addressing a public event later in the day, Muneer minced on words in expressing his disappointment with Salam's comment on his behalf.

Without naming his colleague, Muneer said: “A journalist asked me whether I changed the statement I made earlier on the day. I told him, I have a single father. I don't have one opinion in the morning and another in the evening. Don't count the Muslim League among those who change their views throughout the day.”

Muneer is the son of former Kerala chief minister and IUML strongman CH Muhammad Koya.

Give them refuge: KM Shaji

IUML's former MLA KM Shaji has urged his party to use the ban on PFI as an opportunity by giving shelter to its cadre.

“There are many that were close to them, now is the time to reopen a dialogue with them and bring them into the fold of the Muslim League,” Shaji said.