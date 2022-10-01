CM Pinarayi to leave for Europe tonight, Finland first stop in two-week tour

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, along with a team of ministers and officials, will leave for a two-week tour of Europe on Saturday night.

The CM-led delegation would be travelling first to Finland via Delhi. General Education Minister V Sivankutty, Chief Secretary V P Joy and General Education Principal Secretary Mohammed Hanish are among those who would be visiting Finland. The objective is to study the educational model in the European country.

The team would also be visiting major multinational companies and IT companies. Discussions would also be held on Ayurveda and tourism sectors.

The objective of the Norway visit is to enhance cooperation in the Maritime sector. Ministers P Rajeeve and V Abdurahiman would be joining the delegation there.

Subsequently, the group would visit Britain and hold discussions about the health sector in Wales. Minister Veena George would also accompany the Chief Minister.

A local meeting of the Loka Kerala Sabha would be organised in London. After visiting the Universities in London, an MoU is likely to be signed over establishing a Graphene Park in Kerala. Representatives of the Kerala Digital University would also be part of the delegation.

Illustration: Manorama

An investors’ friendly meet would also be organised in which local industrialists would be participating. Minister P Rajeeve too would be present in London.

Though earlier it was said that the delegation would return on October 14, the Chief Minister said in the last cabinet meeting that they would return on October 12.

Video, photo coverage

For CM Pinarayi's Europe visit this time, there would also be video and photo coverage for the media. The government has arranged for a video-camera team via the respective Indian Embassies in Finland, Norway, and UK, at a cost of Rs 7 lakh. The expenditure for this would be borne by the Public Relations Department. This team would cover the CM’s visit in Finland from Sunday to October 4, in Norway from October 5 to 7 and in the UK from October 9 to 12. Earlier, expat Keralites or those accompanying the CM used to record the video and shared it with the media.