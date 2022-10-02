Kodiyeri Balakrishnan's remains brought to Thalassery, cremation on Monday

Kannur: The body of CPM leader and former home minister Kodiyeri Balakrishnan will lie in state inside Thalassery Town Hall from 12 pm on Sunday for the public to pay their respects.

Balakrishnan, who was suffering from cancer, passed away in Chennai on Saturday after multi-organ dysfunction. He was 68.

His body was taken to his home district Kannur in an air ambulance on Sunday.

It will be open for public viewing from 11 am at Azhikodan Mandir, the CPM district committee office.

The cremation will be held at 3 pm on Payyambalam Beach on Monday, party leaders said.

A hartal will be observed in Thalassery, Dharmadam, other Kannur mandals and Mahi on Monday as a mark of respect.

One of Kerala's senior-most politicians, Kodiyeri was a member of the CPM politburo, the top decision-making body of the party.

Kodiyeri had held the Home and Tourism portfolio in the VS Achuthanandan-led cabinet from 2006 to 2011.

He was also the Deputy Opposition Leader in the State Assembly during 2001-04 and 2011-16.

The CPM party State conference in Kochi earlier this year elected him as the party's State Secretary for the third consecutive term. However, due to ill health, he handed over the responsibility to MV Govindan.

Kodiyeri represented Thalassery in the State Assembly five times - 1982, 1987, 2001, 2006 and 2011.

Kodiyeri is survived by his wife SR Vinodini and two sons, Benoy and Bineesh.