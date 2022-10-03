CM Pinarayi turns emotional while remembering Kodiyeri

Kannur: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan became emotional and struggled with his words while remembering his comrade the late Kodiyeri Balakrishnan at a condolence meeting held here on Monday.

“I never thought that I would bid farewell to Kodiyeri. This is unimaginable,” said the Chief Minister.

Pinarayi added, “The party always tries to overcome the loss of a leader through collective efforts. But, Kodiyeri’s demise has created a void that cannot be filled easily.”

“There is only one promise that I can give CPM members, Kodiyeri’s relatives and everyone who loves the party. Even though we have suffered a huge loss, we will all make joint efforts to fill the gap,” Pinarayi said, choking on his words.

After making this statement, the Chief Minister remained silent for some moments. He tried to resume his speech but became so emotional that he could not do so. Finally, Pinarayi said, “I am concluding,” and returned to his seat on the dais.