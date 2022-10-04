Ex- MLA, Congress leader Punalur Madhu passes away

Punalur: Congress leader and ex-MLA Punalur Madhu (65), who had also served as the state president of the Kerala Students Union, died on Monday.

He was undergoing treatment for pneumonia at a private hospital in Thiruvananthapuram when he breathed his last.

Madhu had served as the state president of the Kerala Vellala Maha Sabha (KVMS) for a long time. He had won the Punalur assembly constituency seat for the Congress in 1991 by defeating Mullakkara Ratnakaran. However, he lost the seat to CPI’s P.K. Sreenivasan in 1996.

The son of late Radhakrishna Pillai and Omana Amma of Vembanatt House, Punalur, is survived by his wife Kamalam, son Maneesh Vishnu and daughter-in-law Devi.



The funeral will be held at 5 pm on Tuesday at the premises of his house at Tholikotte.