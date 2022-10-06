Doctors held for death of woman, newborn at Palakkad

Palakkad: The cops have arrested three doctors after a medical board found them guilty of medical negligence leading to the death of a woman and her newborn during childbirth at a hospital here.

Gynecologists Dr. Priyadarshini, Dr. Ajith Sathyananadan, and Dr. Nila were asked to appear before Inquiry officer DySP V.K. Raju who questioned them. Their arrest was recorded shortly after that, and the trio was released on station bail. They were booked with culpable homicide, not amounting to murder.

Aishwarya (25), wife of M. Renjith, a native of Champakassery, Tattamangalam, Chitoor, and her baby boy died at the Yakkara Thankam Hospital on July four. The police have filed an FIR in the court, naming Dr. Priyadarshini and Dr. Ajith among the list of accused. A medical board was set up to probe the matter.

As per the autopsy reports, the doctors found that normal delivery was not possible in the woman's case. Their attempt to suck out the baby using vacuum led to irreversible complications. Also, the excessive bleeding following an injury in the womb resulted in the death of the mother and her baby, it said.

The medical board examined all the clear hints in the autopsy report and found them guilty of medical negligence. Separate inquiries by the Health Department and the Human Rights Commission are also progressing. Meanwhile, the hospital authorities denied any treatment negligence and claimed all necessary treatment facilities were extended and the protocols adhered to during childbirth.

The cops will submit the charge sheet before the court following the recording of the arrests.

Meanwhile, a woman admitted to the hospital to undergo surgery on her leg too breathed her last, close on the heels of the death of the mother and her baby. The victim was identified as Karthika (27), daughter of Haridas, a resident of Kakkarath House, Cheraya, Koggadu.

The relatives protested in this case, too, raising medical negligence charges. A probe is on, and the medical board will conduct a sitting on October 12.