Kerala schools directed to avoid school trips during night after Palakkad mishap

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 06, 2022 07:18 PM IST
Minister for General Education V Sivankutty

Thiruvananthapuram: In wake of the Palakkad bus mishap in which five students and a teacher were killed, Minister for General Education V Sivankutty directed schools in Kerala to refrain from going on excursions during the night.

"Schools have been directed to avoid excursions during the night, especially between 9 pm and 6 am," Sivankutty said.

"They have also been directed to only avail vehicles for study tours from the list of tour operators approved by the Kerala Tourism Department," the minister added.

He asked schools to refer to the order dated March 2, 2020, released by the Department of Public Education for more information.

The minister also made it plain that it is indeed the head(s) of the institution that's responsible for the trip.

He said any trips undertaken must be relevant to the children's learning.

