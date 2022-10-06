Kerala govt launches massive 'No to Drugs' campaign

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala has declared a war on drugs. The state on Thursday launched a massive anti-drug movement called 'No to Drugs'. Inaugurating the campaign, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said that it is a life and death-struggle to save the future generation.

Minister V Sivankutty presided over the state-level inauguration of the programme held at SMV School, Thiruvananthapuram.

Manorama News has also joined the one-month campaign.

Urging people from all walks of life to join hands with the government in the drive, the CM said not even a second can be wasted in the fight against the deadly substance as the terrible harm it causes to society was beyond description.

As the Chief Minister is abroad as part of his European tour, his speech, inaugurating the one-month-long campaign, was telecast on KITE-VICTERS, the state-owned educational channel, and screened in educational institutions.

“Narcotic substance abuse not only takes a toll on individuals but also families and social relationships, besides affecting the country,” he said. “Drug abuse is the source of most heinous crimes,” he added.

Taking the opportunity to talk as a grandfather to the students and as a brother to their parents, Pinarayi said the state has to win the battle against drugs at any cost. We have to win this battle anyway. Many would consider it impossible. But, we will make it happen," he asserted.

Stressing the significance of the drive, Vijayan said it was not easy for those who are fully under the influence of narcotics to come back to normal life, as its consumption would lead to the destruction of individuals most of the time.

"The government has launched an extensive awareness campaign against this backdrop. Its main objective is to keep our children and youth away from the clutches of drugs and to free any of those who have already fallen under its evil influence."

Though the campaign was scheduled to begin on October 2, which is Gandhi Jayanti, it was postponed due to the demise of senior CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan.

The first phase of the campaign will last till November 1, the state formation day. Human chains will be formed in schools on November 1 and intoxicants will be burned symbolically as part of the campaign.

(With PTI inputs)