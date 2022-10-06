'One boy fell on top of me, my clothes were drenched in blood'

Palakkad: None of the students who survived the horrific accident here when the tourist vehicle they were travelling in crashed into a KSRTC bus are yet to come out of the trauma.

They are still shocked that an excursion that started with such hope and happiness came to a sorrowful ending.

From the beginning, teachers had given correct instructions to the students. They had taken extra care by restricting the use of mobile phones. But students said the vehicle was speeding from the start of the journey.

"Our bus overturned after hitting the right side of the rear end of the KSRTC bus. There was blood all over the bus. Initially, the vehicle was going at a speed of 70-80 kmph. Then we went to the rear side of the bus. It felt like the bus was speeding. We were thrown out of our seats when it went over speed bumps. Then it crashed and overturned," said a student who survived the crash.

"I was sleeping. Then I felt like I was crushed under a seat. A boy fell on top of me. My clothes were drenched in his blood. Nothing much happened to me. But my friend who was sitting next to me fell under the bus. They got her out of the rubble with great difficulty" said another girl student.