Impact was sudden, tried hard to bring the bus under control: KSRTC driver

Onmanorama staff
Published: October 06, 2022 10:39 AM IST
Talking to Manorama News, driver Sumesh said it took him some time before he understood what had happened. Photo: Manorama News video grab.

Palakkad: Sumesh, who drove the KSRTC bus involved in the accident, said the tourist bus carrying school students rear-ended his vehicle with such force that he struggled hard to control it.

Talking to Manorama News Sumesh said it took him some time before he understood what had happened. "The impact was sudden. The tourist bus hit the right side of the bus. The tourist bus was speeding," he said still visibly shaken from the impact of the accident.

Nine were killed in an accident in Vadakkencherry here after a tourist bus carrying students from Baselious School in Ernakulam's Mulanthuruthy crashed into a KSRTC bus on Thursday.

The tourist bus lost control and crashed behind a KSRTC bus while overtaking a car. The tourist bus overturned and fell into a swamp nearby after losing control.

The accident happened around 11:30 pm near Anchumurthi Mangalam at Vadakkancherry.

Rohit Raj, a native of Thrissur Gachakara, and Anup, a native of Kollam Valliyot, who were on the bus, have been identified.

More than 40 injured passengers were admitted to Thrissur Medical College, Alathur Taluk Hospital, Palakkad District Hospital, and private hospitals at Nenmara and Alathur.

 

 

