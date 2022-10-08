Former PM Manmohan Singh honoured with M P Varghese Award

Former Prime Minister Dr Manmohan Singh was awarded the M P Varghese Award 2022 in recognition of his lifetime contributions to the fields of Economics and the Indian economy. The award, carrying a certificate and a cash prize of Rs 1 lakh, was instituted by Mar Athanasius College Association, Kothamangalam, Ernakulam in collaboration with the Organisation of Farmers for Establishment of Rights.

Dr Winny Varghese, secretary, Mar Athanasius College Association, and son of Prof Vaghese, handed over the award to Singh at 11.30 am on Saturday at his residence in New Delhi. Dean Kuriakose MP, M A College Association vice chairman A G George, M A College of Engineering principal Dr Bos Mathew Jos, Prof Varghese's daughter Geetha Paul and grandson M P Varghese (Jr.) were present on the occasion.

Being a progressive Economist, Singh could visualise the prospects of the economy and made consequential economic reforms in the country. He also liberalised the economy to make it one of the fastest growing economies of the world. More than an administrator and academician, Singh won the hearts of many with his personal integrity unassuming demeanour and apolitical accessibility, the organisers of the award ceremony said in a statement. The award is in honour of the late Prof M P Varghese, founder secretary of Mar Athanasius College Association, Kothamangalam. It was instituted as a part of the year-long celebrations marking his 100th birthday.

Prof Varghese was the pioneering force behind all the institutions of Mar Athanasius College Association: Mar Athanasius College (Autonomous), Mar Athanasius College of Engineering, Mar Athanasius International School and Mar Baselios College, Adimaly. He was an erudite scholar of Economics who had devoted his life predominantly to deepen and expand economic thought. He had pursued research work on Keynes’ General Theory under the renowned Economist Sir Roy Harrod of Oxford University. He has published many works on Economics and socially important subjects such as A Criticism of Keynes’ General Theory (2001), The Theory of Economic Potential and Growth (2000), A Critique of the Nuclear Programme (1999) and The Law of Land Acquisition and Compensation- A Criticism (1999). Prof Varghese was a great administrator with strong social and environmental concerns. On behalf of his legacy, Mar Athanasius College Association together with OFFER have decided to confer an award in his name to honour a nationally acclaimed person in recognition of his/her outstanding contribution to the respective realm and this will be announced every year.