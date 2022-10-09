Safety app linking schools, MVD, other authorities ready for launch

Thiruvananthapuram: An application which informs the Motor Vehicle Department in advance and ensures safety during the study trips and excursions of students from schools, is ready.



The app named ‘Uschool’ is to be released amid discussions on the Vadakkancherry accident which killed 9, including students and a teacher.

Once the special form on the app is filled and submitted by the school authorities, the information would be made available to the Motor Vehicle Department, the respective local body, the General Education department, and the State Disaster Management Authority.

The app jointly developed by the United Nations International Children’s Emergency Fund (UNICEF) and the State Disaster Management Authority, for the safety of students and schools in the State, can be used by about 16,000 schools under the Department of General Education in Kerala.

The fitness of school buildings and school vehicles, the students’ strength, and other details must be digitally recorded by the Head Master/Principal of the school and must be updated annually.

T N Prathapan, MP, will launch the app on the International day for Disaster Risk Reduction - October 13, at the Government Lower Primary School at Pananchery in Thrissur district as part of the ‘Sajjam’ programme organised by the State Disaster Management Authority.

State Land Revenue Minister K Rajan would inaugurate the programme,while R Bindu, State Minister for Higher Education, would preside. P Prasad, State Minister for Agriculture, and Hyun Hee Ban, UNICEF India Social Policy Chief would also participate in the launch event.

Soon after the Palakkad bus accident which claimed nine lives the authorities banned schools from conducting night trips. Schools have been told to follow a few guidelines in contracting tourist buses.