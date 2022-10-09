Vizhinjam Port: Kerala Govt calls Adani Group for discussion

Thiruvananthapuram: With the Church and fishers showing no signs of ending the protest against the Vizhinjam Port project, the Kerala Government has decided to hold talks with the Adani Group on the strike.

The discussion will be held at Ports Minister Ahammad Devarkovil's office on October 13.

This is the first time the state government has called the Adani Group for talks regarding the protracted Vizhinjam protest.

Sources said the government is likely to discuss the port developer's demand for compensation for the alleged losses due to the strike of local fisherfolks.

Adani Ports recently sent a letter to the ports department demanding the government to compensate the company for the losses incurred, which amounts to Rs 78.70 crore, due to the fisherfolks' strike in Vizhinjam.

The Adani Group handed over the preliminary estimate to the secretary of ports of losses from August 16, when the strike began, to September 30.

Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL) has also told the government that the construction was interrupted due to the strike led by the Latin Archdiocese and that the loss should be recovered from the Church.

VISL approached the government citing court orders that empower the state to recover loss to public property due to protests by political parties.