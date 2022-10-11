Legislation against superstitions should be implemented immediately: Kanam Rajendran

Thiruvananthapuram: Communist Party of India (CPI) state secretary Kanam Rajendran on Tuesday expressed deep concern and shock over the brutal murders of two women in Elanthoor for the ancient practice of human sacrifice.

The incident points to the fact that scientific awareness and logical thinking should be strongly propagated in society, said Kanam.

"Days after Narendra Dabholkar, who had fervently campaigned for legislation against superstitions and sorcery in Maharashtra, was killed by religious extremists, the legislative assembly passed and implemented The Maharashtra Prevention and Eradication of Human Sacrifice and other Inhuman, Evil and Aghori Practices and Black Magic Act, 2013.

CPI leader the late Govind Pansare and rationalist M M Kalburgi, who also campaigned for anti-superstition legislation in Karnataka, too were victims of religious extremism. But soon after Kalburgi's death, the Karnataka government also passed a law similar to the one in Maharashtra," said Kanam.

Kerala has witnessed such incidents before as well and this proves how far scientific thinking is from society and personal life, he added.

He further urged the state government to immediately enact legislation in Kerala on the model of Maharashtra's anti-superstition act.

Kanam called on the public to wake up to their conscience and act against such incidents.

Health min promises stern action

Health Minister Veena George expressed her anguish and disappointment at the killings. “A tragedy like this should not have taken place in a civilised society like ours,” said Veena. She also promised stern action against the culprits.