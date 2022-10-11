Kerala HC slams Kannur VC for overstepping authority

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Tuesday slammed the Kannur Vice Chancellor Gopinath Raveendran for considering the approval of a college in Kasaragod and overstepping his authority.

The HC criticised the VC for following up a request by TKC Education and Charitable Society to start a new self-financing Arts and Science College at Padanna in Kasaragod.

The court also nullified the permit given to the college by the state government.

As per the UGC norms, five acres of land is the minimum land requirment for beginning a college. It is alleged that the new college does not have the required land.

The court pointed out that the VC had no right to proceed with the inspection of the new college as the aplication was invalid in the first place.

The court has asked the the university syndicate to reconsider the matter.