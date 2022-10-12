Bhagval Singh, wife consumed flesh of victims after human sacrifice

Pathanamthitta: Thiruvalla native Bhagval Singh, a traditional massage therapist and healer, and his wife Laila, two of the main accused in the human sacrifice case in Elanthoor of Pathanamthitta district, confessed to the police that they consumed the flesh of their victims after murdering them.

Police said on Wednesday they revealed the shocking incident during the evidence collection held at their home on Tuesday. The forensic examination and evidence collection will continue on Wednesday.

The couple is being questioned at Kadavanthara police station.

Rasheed alias Muhammed Shafi, a Perumbavoor native allegedly lured and brought two women to the couple's house and sacrificed them as part of a black magic ritual.

The two women were allegedly sacrificed by the accused to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity to their life. The autopsy will be held at the Kottayam Medical College hospital on Wednesday.

The dismembered body parts of the deceased were exhumed from the premises of the couple's house at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta.

The body parts of the victims were cut into pieces before being buried in two locations at Elanthoor, police said, quoting the confession by the accused.

Two women- Rosly, Padmam-were allegedly sacrificed by the accused to settle the financial issues of a couple based in Thiruvalla and bring prosperity in their life.

The women had gone missing in June and September this year and the eventual probe, based on their mobile phone details and tower locations, unravelled the story of human sacrifice.

The first woman, who had gone missing, was residing in Kalady with her partner for some time and a man-missing complaint was filed by her daughter on August 17.

The other woman, originally from Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, went missing on August 17, as per the complaint of her sister.

Both the women, economically disadvantaged, were reportedly lured by Shafi under the pretext of acting in porn films and promising to pay them a hefty amount as remuneration.

But, police are yet to confirm this.

When contacted, a senior police officer said how the victims were brought to the village house by Shafi was another story.