CM to return on Saturday, arriving in Dubai today

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan who is on an overseas tour will return on Saturday, October 15. He is set to arrive in Dubai on Wednesday. Meanwhile, the ministers and officials who were with the CM during the Europe trip will reach Kerala directly.

The CM will spend two days in Dubai after arriving from London. He will be staying at the luxury resort Grand Hyatt Dubai.

It is not known whether the CM has any official programmes in Dubai.

Though it was earlier informed that the CM would return after the foreign tour on October 12, the Dubai visit was included in the itinerary later. The online cabinet meeting would be held on Thursday evening as scheduled earlier. The CM would chair the meeting online, from Dubai.

The CM and his team had planned to visit Finland, Norway, and United Kingdom from October 1. However, with the death of the CPM leader Kodiyeri Balakrishnan, the Finland visit was dropped from the itinerary. Other countries were visited as scheduled.

Ministers P Rajeev, V Abdurahiman, Veena George, V Sivankutty, Chief Secretary V P Joy and department secretaries joined the CM on the foreign trip at different stages. The officials from several government departments and associated institutions also participated.

The Opposition has alleged that the State doesn't stand to gain from the tour.

The CM had earlier announced that a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) has been signed with the United Kingdom to enable health workers to get opportunities in England. However, the State cannot sign an MoU with the UK without the Centre’s nod.