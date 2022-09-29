District Collectors not responding to phone calls: Kerala CM

Thiruvananthapuram: Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan said, some District Collectors fail to do the work assigned to them properly. He added that there have been complaints that the Collectors are not available on the phone. Raising criticisms during a meeting of District Collectors and Department heads, the CM said, the District Collectors are not promptly passing on information to the lower officers including ADMs.

It is unfair to wash one's hands saying the matter has been handed over to some other officer while hearing complaints or concerns. A self-introspection on whether you erred that day should be made each day at the office, and the next day you should be cautious to avoid such lapses if any, the CM told the officers.

Ensure that there is no delay in extending government services to the people. There should be a mechanism in place at the district-level to redress public grievances. The district administration should complete the tasks listed under the 100-day programme by the Government on a priority basis, Pinarayi Vijayan said.

The delay in land acquisition for various developmental projects must be avoided. Compensations to those who give up their land for the projects must be promptly done.

The Coffee park project in Wayanad that was announced during the last term of the Government has not been taken forward yet. The hindrances and hurdles should be solved through coordinated efforts between the departments. Civic problems like water stagnation, where the district administration and the local bodies are to work hand in hand, must be carried out effectively, the CM said.

Chief Secretary V P Joy also said that there is a lack of coordination between the departments and that it should be resolved.

The two-day meeting held at the Mascot hotel in Thiruvananthapuram is to discuss 55 agendas listed on the progress of the developmental projects in the State. Ministers and top officials will participate in the discussions.