Rs 57,200 in cash recovered from Padmam's room

Kochi: Police investigating the shocking human sacrifice case have recovered Rs 57, 200 in cash from the rented room of victim Padmam, who used to sell lotteries and do casual jobs to eke out a living.

The room at Elamkulam near here was locked up for days altogether and a police party broke open it the other day as part of the probe. They found the money kept beneath her bed, local residents said.

Padmam, a native of Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu, was residing in a single room of a lodge at Fathima Mata Church Road that housed migrant labourers. The woman stayed with her husband, however, the latter returned to his native place, and since then was staying alone, lodge owner Rijo Joseph said.

Except for the last month, she was prompt in paying the monthly rent of Rs 3,500. It was Padmam who brought in several other tenants, but she was not having much contact with those staying in the nearby rooms. She used to sell lotteries in Ammankovil Road and Chittoor Road localities.

Her sister Palaniamma, who stays in Kaloor, said Padmam and her husband came to Kochi 15 years back in search of a living. Her husband returned to their native land after suffering from an illness three months back. Thereafter, Padmam was staying alone, she said.

After Padmam went missing, her sister and son Selvaraj lodged a complaint with Kadavantra police. The cops then inspected her rented room as part of the probe. Selvaraj said they approached the police after his mother failed to respond to the numerous calls made on her mobile phone. Her neighbours came to know about her horrific death only on Tuesday morning when the police and media personnel arrived there. They were in the belief that Padmam had returned to her native land.

Two women, including Padmam, were allegedly sacrificed as part of black magic in a village in Pathanamthitta district of Kerala and three people, including a couple were arrested in this connection.

The women were allegedly sacrificed by the accused to settle the financial issues of the couple and bring prosperity in their life.

The chopped body parts of the deceased were exhumed from the premises of the couple's house at Elanthoor village in Pathanamthitta later in the day.