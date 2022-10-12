Kochi Metro launches free Wi-Fi in trains

Kochi: Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) Managing Director Loknath Behera inaugurated a free Wi-Fi service for its commuters on Tuesday.

Commuters can now browse any website of their choice during travel from Aluva to SN junction, and in the return direction, said KMRL.

Inaugurating the service, Behera said the commuters can now use the travel time for work or entertainment.

In a release about the same, KMRL said, "Currently, 4G network is being used to provide the Wi-Fi service inside the train and it will be upgraded to 5G network once the service is widely available. Keeping the user data privacy in mind, KMRL has taken special care to not share user credentials with any outside agency as per the statutory guidelines.”

The initiative is being implemented to promote the Digital India Campaign, in association with Worldshore, a company based in Thiruvananthapuram.

Worldshore is a registered operator under the Department of Telecommunications to offer Wi-Fi service to the general public.

Information on how to use the free Wi-Fi is shared in all the trains.

Commuters can activate the Wi-Fi in their mobile and select "KMRL Free Wi-Fi" from the available networks. They can sign up with the OTP and use the free Wi-Fi, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)