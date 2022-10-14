Kannur teacher held for sending obscene message to student

Pariyaram, Kannur: The Pariyaram police have arrested a teacher for sending an obscene message to a minor student on mobile phone.



K C Sajeesh, 38, a sports teacher at the Government Higher Secondary School at Cheruthazham was arrested under the provisions of the Protection of Children From Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.

The student was using her mother’s phone.

On noticing the message, the student’s relatives complained to the school principal. A complaint was lodged with the Pariyaram police and subsequently the student's statements were recorded.

The accused, who was produced in court, has been remanded.

A native of Olayambadi, Sajeesh is a resident of Kulappuram.

Sajeesh was assistant private secretary to the current Left Democratic Front convener E P Jayarajan when the latter was a minister. Sajeesh was later removed from the Minister's staff following certain allegations. Health reasons had been cited for his removal then.