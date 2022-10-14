Vizhinjam stir to be over soon, Kerala Minister tells Adani Group

Thiruvananthapuram: The Kerala Government has assured the Adani Group, which is building the transshipment terminal at Vizhinjam, that the ongoing stir against the project by the Latin Archdiocese will be settled soon. The promise was given by state Ports Minister Ahamed Devarkovil to Adani Ports CEO Rajesh Jha during a meeting held in the capital on Thursday to evaluate the progress of the project.

The evaluation meeting between the government and Adani Group was taking place after two months. During the meeting, the Minister did not explain how the government planned to make Archdiocese call off its agitation. “We hope that the protesters would cooperate with the government. All efforts will be launched to make up for the delay in project work caused by the stir,” said the Minister.

Govt rejects VISIL note

Meanwhile, the state government has rejected a suggestion from Vizhinjam International Seaport Limited (VISL), a public sector undertaking overseeing the project, to collect the damages sought by Adani Group from the Archdiocese.

Adani Group had earlier informed the government that it had suffered a loss of Rs 78 crore due to the Archdiocese’s agitation. Adani wanted the government to compensate the amount. In its report on Adani’s demand, VISL had suggested to the government that the money should be extracted from the Archdiocese.

However, the church authorities reacted sharply to the government’s stand and have now announced a road blockade at Vizhinjam on Monday, October 17.

At the same time, the Minister said that preventing developmental work was an anti-national activity.