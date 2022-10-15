Guv Khan acts tough again, removes 15 Senate members of Kerala varsity

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Governor Arif Mohammed Khan on Saturday tightened his grip on the Senate of the Kerala University using his powers at the Chancellor of Universities.

Governor Khan has directed that 15 members of the Senate shall cease to continue in their positions for allegedly failing to discharge the duties and responsibilities.

The move is a response to the Senate's failure to nominate a member to a section committee for appointing the next Vice-Chancellor as instructed by the Governor. The Raj Bhavan noted that the Governor's repeated directions went unheeded.

On Tuesday, the Senate had convened, reportedly with the agenda of selecting a nominee. However, the Senate comprising 91 members, had only 13 in attendance, including VC Dr VP Mahadevan Pillai thus it failed to make a quorum.

"Now, having been satisfied with the situation that the under-mentioned members (15 nos.) have failed to discharge their duties and responsibilities as members in the Senate of the University, I hereby withdraw my pleasure from allowing them to continue as members in the Senate of the University with immediate effect,” read the order issued by the Raj Bhavan.

"They shall cease to be members of the Senate of the University with immediate effect. Convey this order to the Vice Chancellor, University of Kerala for immediate compliance.”

The office of the Chancellor conveyed the same to the Vice-Chancellor of Kerala University and said, "In view of the above, I am directed to request you to ensure immediate compliance of the above order of the Chancellor and report."

(With agency inputs)

