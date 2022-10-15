Modified bike with 10 violations seized, owner handed hefty fine

Palakkad: A stunt rider has been penalised by the Motor Vehicle Department (MVD) for carrying out illegal modifications on his bike and riding in a dangerous manner alarming other road users. The bike which has been seized will not be returned by the authorities.

The MVD sleuths found 10 violations on the bike rode by Jishnu who is a native of Polpully village in Palakkad district.

The bike was seized during an inspection and its motor vehicle registration has been suspended by the MVD.

The MVD also imposed a fine of Rs 30,000 on the biker.

The MVD received information that a vehicle dealer in the town had given Jishnu an altered bike for the sake of his shop’s advertisement. An investigation has been initiated against the shopowner.

Jishnu reportedly took money from students and performed a bike stunt on a college campus in the town. A probe has been initiated against the college students also, the MVD officers said.

Jishnu has been committing offences repeatedly despite warnings and has been posting dangerous (adventure) videos on social media platforms, the authorities said.

Jishnu’s licence was suspended earlier for causing an accident during a bike race. Another bike with a fake chassis number has also been seized by the MVD.

Strict inspection on

A special team has been formed to find cars and bikes which have been altered violating the rules, said M K Jayesh Kumar, Regional Transport Officer (Enforcement).

Vehicles driven in a dangerous or rash manner would also face action. Action would also be taken if motorists engage in car or bike races, mud races, or off-roading. Posting the videos of such acts on social media platforms would also attract MVD action.