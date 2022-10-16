Young woman on way home from Kochi airport killed in bus accident

Angamaly: A 38-year-old woman met with a fatal accident here early on Sunday while on her way home soon after arriving from Saudi Arabia.

Seleena Shafi, a native of Chemmadu in Malappuram district, was killed as a tourist bus rammed the KSRTC bus in which she was travelling.

She had arrived at the Cochin International Airport at around midnight. She boarded the Kochi-Kozhikode bus from near the airport at Nedumbassery in the wee hours of Sunday.

The accident occurred in front of the KSRTC depot at Angamaly town. The tourist bus struck the KSRTC bus as the latter was turning to enter the depot.

Seleena who was seated in the rear seat was thrown off into the road in the impact. She received grave injuries as her head hit the road. Though she was rushed to the hospital her life could not be saved.

A few relatives who had arrived at the airport to receive Seleena were unhurt in the accident.

The tourist bus was proceeding to Pathanamthitta from Bengaluru.