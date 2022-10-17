Auto driver operates service to Elanthoor human sacrifice house, says many hired his ride

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 17, 2022 09:38 PM IST
The Elanthoor house where the crime was reported (left). The auto with the notice reading 'Human sacrifice house visit Rs 50'.

In the village of Elanthoor in the Pathanamthitta district where the alleged sacrificial murders of two women were reported recently, an auto driver has taken advantage of the tragedy.

Girish, who runs an auto from the Elanthoor Junction had a notice displayed in front of his vehicle: 'Narabali Bhavana Sandarshanam Rs 50' (Human sacrifice house visit Rs 50).

Girish has claimed that many hired his service to get a glimpse of the house owned by accused Bhagval Singh and his wife Laila, which is now a crime scene.

RELATED ARTICLES

On Sunday when he first pasted the notice on his auto, Girish claims to have made Rs. 1,200. The house is situated three kilometres from the junction.

According to Girish, people from various places in Kerala are visiting the village since the incident came to light last week.

"I pasted this notice so that those who want to go there need not bother asking around and can just enter," Girish said.

Besides the couple, a third accused Mohammed Shafi, is also in custody for the murder of two women, Padmam and Rosly.

The other day the investigators had taken the trio to the house -- where the women were murdered and dismembered -- for evidence collection.

MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout