No students, classes yet to start at Peringome model residential school

Kannur: Inaugurated in 2021, a model residential school here is yet to start classes as there are no students. And the school building, constructed at a cost of Rs 14.7 crore, has fallen into disrepair.

The building complexes, which were constructed by the SC development department on the 10-acre land of the ST department in Peringome village with funding by the KIIFB, now remain locked up.



Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan had inaugurated the school building via online on February 11, 2021, in the presence of two ministers.

Since then, two academic years have begun, but classes could not be started because there were no students.

T I Madhusoodanan MLA had raised questions in the Assembly over not being able to start classes despite setting up the facilities and posts. But K Radhakrishnan, the Minister of Welfare of Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes and Backward Classes, reiterated that there are no students.

Though attempts were made to find students using media, SC development officers and SC promoters, only three students applied.

In his reply given in the Assembly, the Minister said that it is difficult to get students as two model residential schools are functioning at Vellachal in Kasaragod district, and Pattuvam in Taliparamba. But there is no clear answer as to why the building was constructed by spending crores of rupees when there are two residential schools functioning nearby.

Ironically, another residential school building, the construction of which was completed months ago at Aralam Farm at a cost of Rs 17.39 crore via KIIFB, is also awaiting inauguration.

Facilities for 210 students

The building, with 11 classrooms, has facilities for 210 students. The 2,342-sq-mt two-storeyed building has a hostel, canteen that can accommodate 210 people, and staff quarters where 6 families can reside.