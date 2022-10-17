Kerala HC seeks report from govt on loss caused by PFI strike

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Monday directed the State government to file a report on the total loss incurred by the strike call given by Popular Front of India (PFI) on September 23.

The court also sought details about the arrests made by the police and the bail applications pending before various courts.

It was hearing the suo motu contempt case initiated by it last month against PFI.

The Division Bench comprising Justice AK Jayasankaran Nambiar and Justice Mohammed Nias CP, while issuing the direction to State, adjourned the case to November 7.

The court has also said that details about the recoveries initiated against the properties of the respondents ought to be stated in the affidavit.

The PFI had called for a dawn-to-dusk hartal in the State last month, following the arrest of its leaders by the NIA.

The organisation has been banned by the Ministry of Home Affairs under the UAPA.

On 23rd September, 2022, the Court observed that stringent action ought to be taken against the violators of its order dated 7th January 2019, wherein specific directions had been issued for ensuring that a call for hartal or general strike does not have the effect of affecting the fundamental rights of those who do not align with the cause of those calling for the hartal and had mandated 7-days prior notice for declaring hartal.

(With inputs from LiveLaw)