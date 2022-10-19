CK Sreedharan should introspect if he has got the recognition he deserved: Pinarayi

Published: October 19, 2022 09:21 PM IST Updated: October 19, 2022 09:38 PM IST
Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan handing over a copy of advocate C K Sreedharan's autobiography to Advocate General K.Gopalakrishna Kurup in Kanhangad on Wednesday. Photo: Special Arrangement

Kanhangad: C K Sreedharan (77), who made a mark in the fields of politics and law, should introspect whether he got the recognition he deserved, said Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan.

The chief minister made the loaded statement at the launch of C K Sreedharan's autobiography in Kanhangad on Wednesday.

Sreedharan is one of Kerala's most eminent criminal lawyers and prominent political leader, Pinarayi Vijayan said. He was the former vice president of the Congress in the state.

His voice has boomed in all the courts and political arenas of Kerala, he said. "I have heard K Karunakaran had sent an emissary to Sreedharan, who was with the PSP, to bring him to the Congress," he said.

Very few have been able to achieve the feat of completing five-and-a-half decades in the legal profession. "He did not give up politics even when he contested and lost in the Assembly elections. This is where he differs from those who think they need not be in politics if they don't win elections," he said.

He need not prove his superiority by putting down someone. He has led a pure and transparent life, the chief minister said.

IUML leader M K Muneer, the founder of Olive Publication which published the autobiography, presided over the function.

