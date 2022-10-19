Kottayam: The expiry period for the Limited Stop buses in the State — both privately owned and State-owned Kerala State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) buses — has been extended to 17 years. Earlier, it was 15 years.

The new Government notification extending the expiry period to 17 years for Limited Stop buses plying on the State roads comes soon after the Central Government’s rule that diesel autorickshaws and private cars beyond 15 years must not ply on the roads.



Following extending the expiry period for Ordinary buses to 20 years, the Government has also stretched the period for the Limited Stop buses.



Based on the Central Government’s rule, the State Government had earlier ordered that diesel autorickshaws which have completed 15 years must not ply on the roads. It was also said that the expiry period for other vehicles would also be implemented in a phased manner.



If a diesel autorickshaw has to ply on the roads after 15 years, the engine must be altered to run on gas or electricity.



The Green Tribunal's direction to prevent pollution stands in the case of diesel vehicles. This must be complied with.



An autorickshaw runs for a maximum of 100 km a day. Limited Stop buses are operated for at least 500 km a day. Both vehicles run on diesel.



Green tax



As reported earlier the green tax ranges from Rs 200 to Rs 600 for various category of old vehicles.



For all four-wheelers which have completed 15 years a green tax of Rs 600 has to be remitted once in every five years at the time of renewing registration.



For light transport vehicles with four wheels or more Rs 200 has to paid each year at the time of fitness examination. The green tax is Rs 300 each for vehicles which have completed 15 years.



For medium transport vehicles which have completed 10 years Rs 300 has to paid every year at the time of renewing fitness and Rs 450 each after completing 15 years.



For heavy transport vehicles above 10 years the green tax is Rs 400 each annually at the time of renewal of fitness and Rs 600 each after completion of 15 years.



Green tax for new diesel vehicles



Autorickshaw – Rs 500



Light vehicles – Rs 1,000

Medium vehicles – Rs 1,500

Heavy vehicles – Rs 2,000

All other vehicles barring bikes – Rs 1,000



Vehicle type and Weight



Light | Up to 7,500 kg

Medium | 7,500 to 12,000 kg

Heavy | Above 12,000 kg.