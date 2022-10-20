School excursions now only for 3 days in a year | Check out the revised guidelines

Thiruvananthapuram: The general education director has revised the guidelines for school excursions in the state.

Only those vehicles, complying with the norms stipulated by the transport department, should be used. The school authorities should examine and verify the documents of the vehicle. Contract carriages, with illegal lights and sound systems, should not be used. No travelling after 10pm and before 5am.

Prior to leisure or study tours, the school authorities should call a meeting of the parents and inform them about the details. Only three days in an academic year can be set aside for the excursion. The teacher-student ratio should be such that there would be one teacher for every 15 students, as per the guidelines.