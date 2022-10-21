Elanthoor human sacrifice: HC rejects accused's revision petition

Kochi: The Kerala High Court on Friday rejected the review petition filed by the Mohammad Shafi, Bhagval Singh ad Laila, the three accused in the Elanthoor human sacrifice case.

They had moved the high court questioning the magistrate court's order to remand them in police custody for 12 days.

The court ordered that the accused can see their counsel today and the day after tomorrow, from 5 pm to 5.15 pm, in the presence of the investigating officer. Justice Kausar Edappagath also ordered that the lawyer should not be present during the interrogation.

Two women, Rosly and Padmam, were allegedly sacrificed at the residence of Bhagval Sing and Laila at Elanthoor in the Pathanamthitta district to prosper financially. The women had been murdered and dismembered in the first week of June and in the last week of September.

The trio is also accused of cannibalism. The remains were exhumed from the premises of the house on October 11. On Wednesday the accused were taken out for another round of evidence collection.

It is understood that the couple was taken to shops from where they allegedly bought items to be used in the crime.