Slain goonda leader's limbs dumped in Muttathara waste plant?

Thiruvananthapuram: Two months after human limbs were found in a waste plant at Muttathara here, the police have taken two people into custody over the murder of a goonda leader from Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu. Valiyathura natives Manu Ramesh and Shehin Shah are in custody.

Two limbs were found in the waste plant at Muttathara in Thiruvananthapuram on August 14. Following a probe, the police found that the murder was committed over gang rivalry.

Though it is suspected that a goonda leader from Tamil Nadu has been murdered, only a DNA test can confirm the victim's identity. The details of the people who were reported missing from Thiruvananthapuram and Kanyakumari districts were collected and checked. The goonda leader had been missing since August 12. A probe into those who had enmity towards him led the cops to the Valiyathura natives.

The slain goonda leader is also an accused in cases, including murder, in Tamil Nadu. He had been summoned to Thiruvananthapuram by another person and murdered on August 13 over the rivalry between the two gangs. Manu Ramesh had committed the murder and Shehin Shah had dumped the body parts at various places, according to the police. Further interrogation will provide more information on the other people involved in the crime.

The search for the remaining body parts is on. Meanwhile, the police have not disclosed the location details of evidence collection. A team led by the Shangumugham assistant commissioner is probing the case.