Kerala HC says strict ‘no’ to ads on KSRTC buses

Kochi: The Kerala High Court has made it clear that the KSRTC buses could not be “covered” in advertisements, citing that the law applies to everyone equally.

A division bench of Justices Anil K. Narendran and P.G. Ajith Kumar made the oral observation on Thursday while considering petitions regarding the safety law violations in vehicles in the wake of the Vadakkanchery bus accident that claimed nine lives.

There are clear-cut guidelines for the display of advertisements on vehicles. The court already issued orders to this end, it pointed out.

The government lawyer contented the norms permit the display of ads on KSRTC buses. “The ads are being placed on the buses adhering to laws. Though a special consideration is not being demanded, the initiatives are part of attempts to revive the loss-making entity,” the Government informed the court.

The lawyer requested to implead the KSRTC too a party to the case. The court postponed the consideration of the case to Friday to facilitate the KSRTC to convey its stance on the matter.