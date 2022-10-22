Autopsies of exhumed bodies of Harris and Densy suggest murder

Chalakudy: The autopsies of two Keralites linked to Nilambur-based entrepreneur Shaibin Ashraf point to murder. The bodies of Densy and her employer Harris were exhumed last August after the co-accused in the murder of Mysuru-based traditional healer claimed the duo were eliminated on the orders of main accused Shaibin in early 2020.

The police have received the autopsy reports, sources say, and they suggest murder.

It was quite unexpectedly the police investigating the murder of Shaba Sheriff found out that two Keralites were murdered in the Middle East on the orders of Shaibin — the main accused in the healer's murder.

Densy, who was 38 at the time of her death, is the daughter of Valiyengal Rosily, a resident of North Chalakudy. A mother of three, Densy went to Abu Dhabi looking for a job in December 2019. Her death was reported three months later.

Harris and Densy were found dead on March 5, 2020 in a flat in Abu Dhabi. Abu Dhabi police’s initial conclusion was that the man committed suicide after killing the woman.

Initially, Densy's kin were told that Densy died in a road accident. Later, it was reported she had cardiac arrest. After completing the repatriation formalities in Abudhabi, the body was brought to her hometown and buried at St Joseph’s Church.

A person named Anwar, who claimed to be the manager of the company where Densy worked, informed the family about the murder.

Shaibin Ashraf is allegedly the mastermind of the double murder case. According to the statements from other accused in the case, Shaibin plotted the murder of Harris and Densy.

Noushad, Cheera Shafeeq, Puthukulangara Shabeeb Rahman, Kuthradan Ajmal, and Pori Shameem who were arrested in connection with the Shaba Sheriff murder case had disclosed their roles in the UAE double murder case. They had also given a statement that they executed the murder following directions from Shaibin who was back in Kerala.