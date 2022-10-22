Assault-case complainant slams Civic Chandran backers for double standards

Kozhikode: The woman who filed a police complaint against activist Civic Chandran alleging sexual assault has come out in the open and raised more charges against him soon after the Kerala High Court cancelled the anticipatory bail plea granted to him by the Kozhikode District Court.

She also decried those those who supported him while the case proceedings were on in the court.

In a post on a social media platform she slammed prominent persons in the socio-cultural arena who insulted her and stood by Chandran after she made a complaint.

Excerpts from her Facebook post:

“Now, it is time for me to reveal my identity. I am deliberately forgetting all the personal reasons I had borne so far, against it. I am prepared to accept whatever comes my way in the name of this. It was decided earlier that this ‘hiding’ must end once there is a favourable verdict in the case.

I was the first one to file a police complaint against the not ‘civic’, Civic Chandran. That 75-year-old man has insulted several women in this manner so far. However, no one was brave enough to react against him in public. He has been so well accepted in society. Several persons with double standards — certain litterateurs (male and female), activists, poets.... — all of them offered him support.

I dedicate this (post) to all the survivors who fight and live without being able to disclose the truth.”