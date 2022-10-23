Kilikollur assault: Crime Branch steps in; cop's audio clip out

Kollam: The cops at the Kilikollur Police Station in Kerala's Kollam district are in for trouble as a Crime Branch probe has been ordered into the assault of two brothers, one a soldier. Even the army authorities to have been alerted and a complaint has been given to the Police Complaint Authority also.

The State Crime Branch is carrying out a parallel investigation as directed by the State Police Chief and Director General of Police Anil Kanth.

As reported earlier Vignesh, a local leader of the Democratic Youth Federation of India, and his brother Vishnu were thrashed by cops at the police station on August 25.

Vignesh reached the Kollam unit of the Crime Branch and gave his statement on Saturday. Meanwhile, Vishnu communicated the matter to his army unit in Rajasthan.

Vignesh complained that the police brutally assaulted him and his brother, and charged non-bailable offenses against them.

After the police circulated the CCTV footage from the station, Vignesh also sought the same as per the Right to Information Act.

The statement of the doctors who treated Vignesh and Vishnu as well as the witnesses seen in the CCTV footage would also be recorded.

Assistant Commissioner Johnson Charles is in charge of the investigation.

Four cops who have been suspended over the incident are Prakash Chandran, AP Anish, K Vinod, and Manikandan Pillai.

Meanwhile, Anish is heard saying in an audio clip that the youths who attacked a policeman were held forcefully in a bid to prevent them from fleeing.

"Station House Officer Vinod and I were not there, but rushed from the next building on hearing the screams of the Station Writer. He had suffered a head injury and had broken his nose bridge in the assault. We had to use force to rein in the duo,” the voice message said.