Doesn't Swapna deserve to be trusted like Saritha, asks VD Satheesan

Kasaragod: Opposition leader V D Satheesan on Sunday said the allegations levelled against the chief minister and other ministers in the gold smuggling case are grave. He called for a serious investigation into the matter and said one cannot run forever from such accusations.

Talking to the media here, Satheesan pointed out that the law of the land was the same for all. “Shouldn't Swapna be trusted just like Saritha was? How come Saritha's accusations were credible and Swapna's is cuckoo?" asked Satheesan.

He further said that Pinarayi Vijayan and the CPM tried to slander Congress leaders like Oommen Chandy using Saritha. "Now, it is their turn to face the heat," he added.

Swapna recently released a 'tell-all' biography, in which she levels many allegations against M Sivasankar, former chief secretary of Pinarayi Vijayan, and many others.

In an interview given to Manorama News, she made grave accusations against former minister Kadakampally Surendran and former Speaker P Sreeramakrishnan. Swapna called them 'pathetic, cheap, childish, frustrated womanizers' and urged the police and Crime Branch to monitor the phones of ministers.

She further said a separate platform should be opened for them (ministers) to satisfy their sexual interests, else, they will ask those women of poor families to lie down with them when they go in search of jobs.

She further claimed to have damning evidence against the chief minister, which she said will be 'revealed when the time comes'.

She also said that in the second part of her book, she will be dropping a 'nuclear bomb'.

Meanwhile, the CPM reiterated its stand that it won't bother responding to Swapna Suresh's allegations. CPM state secretary M V Govindan said the accusations are politically motivated. "We are considering filing a counter case against Swapna for raising baseless allegations against the party and its leaders," he said.

Govindan said the investigation proved that every accusation made by Swapna in the gold smuggling case was false.

"Hence, the party will not waste time defending itself against a liar," said Govindan during a press conference.