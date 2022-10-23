Car-borne gang kidnaps scooter rider over financial dispute

Kozhikode: A group of men, who arrived in a car, kidnapped a scooter rider on Saturday night from Vezhuppur locality of Thamarassery.

Avelam native Muhammad Ashraf was the kidnapped around 9.45 pm from near the school at Vezhuppur. A group from Kodiyathoor is suspected to be behind the act.

CCTV footages show Ashraf, who was on his way home, being intercepted by the group that arrived in a car and forcing him into the vehicle.

Yet another car also reached the spot at the same time and it is suspected that it had people from the same gang.

Ashraf's scooter which was found on the wayside has been recovered by the police.

Police say that there were some financial dealings between the kidnappers and a relative of Ashraf. It is suspected that the kidnap was a fallout a dispute over the transactions.