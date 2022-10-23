Kerala allocates time to burst crackers on Deepavali, Christmas and New Year

Onmanorama Staff
Published: October 23, 2022 11:18 AM IST
As per the order, crackers can be burst only from 8 pm to 10 pm for Deepavali and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am for Christmas and New Year. Photo: Representational Image/ Shutterstock

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala’s Home Ministry has issued an order fixing the hours to burst firecrackers during Deepavali as well as Christmas and New Year celebrations. As per the official order, crackers can be burst only from 8 pm to 10 pm for Deepavali and from 11.55 pm to 12.30 am for Christmas and New Year.

The order aims to check air pollution and only green crackers could be used. The state home ministry’s decision is based on an order of the National Green Tribunal.

Apart from issuing the order, the home ministry has directed District Collectors and Police Chiefs to take necessary action to implement it.

RELATED ARTICLES
MORE IN KERALA
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout