Wayanad: Residents of Wayanad's Cheeral village took out a march to the Thottamoola Forest Station at Pazhoor and raised angry slogans against the department and the government after a tiger attacked a cow around 9 pm on Monday. While the residents were protesting, the tiger killed two cows and partially ate one.

The tiger, identified as a 10-year-old male, has been prowling the residential areas and preying on cows since September 25. Monday night, it attacked a cow tied in a shed at Rajan Ayilakkad's house at Kudukki Junction in Cheeral, said residents.

Soon after the attack, the residents landed in front of the Forest Station and raised slogans accusing the department of going missing and being insensitive to their plight.

In the past 30 days, the tiger killed or maimed nine cows at Cheeral village in Nenmeni gram panchayat.

The tiger attacked Rajan Ayilakkad's tiger a few hours after the residents held a special grama sabha and decided to go on an indefinite strike till the big cat was caught. The same grama sabha also decided to take up the matter with the chief minister on Wednesday.

Residents of wards number seven to 14 (Cherumadu, Pazhoor, Mundakolly, East Cheeral, Nambiarkunnu, Cheeral, Kallinkara, and Thazhathoor) met for the special grama sabha at Cheeral Aided UP School in the evening.

The meeting was presided over by panchayat president Sheela Punchavayal and inaugurated by Sulthan Bathery MLA I C Balakrishnan.

Sulthan Bathery block panchayat president Assainar presented the motion, which was passed unanimously.

The demands of the residents are:

1. Shoot and kill the tiger creating terror in human habitation.

2. The government should revise the compensation given to farmers who have lost their animals to wild animal attacks.

3. Provide special financial assistance to bolster and cover up the cowsheds.

4. Install more streetlights in these areas.

5. Operationalise solar fences and trenches without delay.

6. Draw up a plan to clearly demarcate forest and human habitation.

The leaders of the all-party protest committee, accompanied by the MLA, will present these demands to the chief minister at 11 am on Tuesday. "We will also take up the tiger attacks in Meenangadi grama panchayat with the chief minister," said M A Suresh, convenor of the committee.

He said a hut will be erected near the Thottamoola Forest Station to house the protesters for the round-the-clock protest.

On October 11, the residents of Cheeral village observed a hartal and took out a massive march to the Forest Office protesting against the government for not catching the tiger.

Two days later, in the early hours of October 14, the tiger attacked and injured two cows belonging to two farmers. One of the cows was eight months pregnant.

After every attack, residents used to hold talks with the forest officials.

The forest officials have tried every trick in the book but the tiger has been elusive.

Forest range officer Sunil Kumar said the tiger would take their bait only if farmers covered up their cowsheds and denied easy prey to the big old cat.

He said open cowsheds allow aged tigers and leopards to get habituated to cattle lifting.

In Monday's resolution, the residents demand money from the government to protect their cowsheds. Most of the farmers are too poor to invest more in cowsheds.